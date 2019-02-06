Uttar Pradesh govt sets up SIT to investigate 1984 Kanpur riots; panel to submit report in six months

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted an Special Investigation Team to probe the circumstances that led to riots in Kanpur in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an official release said Tuesday night.

The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.

Other members of the SIT include retired district judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal and retired additional director (prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava.

At least 125 people were killed in 1984 riots in Kanpur after the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

In August 2017, the apex court had issued a notice to the state government on a petition seeking an SIT probe of the riots.

