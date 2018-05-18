You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Uttar Pradesh govt issues notices to six former CMs, including Mayawati and Rajnath Singh, to vacate official bungalows

India PTI May 18, 2018 13:53:02 IST

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday night, issued notices to six former state chief ministers, including those from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking them to vacate official bungalows in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

File image of BSP chief Mayawati. PTI

File image of BSP chief Mayawati. PTI

The notices sent by the Estate Department has asked the former chief ministers to vacate the bungalows in 15 days, a senior official said.

Those served notices include Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav. They currently occupy prime government properties in the high-security VVIP zone in the state capital.

The Supreme Court had earlier this month said that former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office, observing that a chief minister was at par with a common man once his or her term ends.

The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Lok Prahari, challenging the amendments made by the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government to the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981.


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 13:53 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores