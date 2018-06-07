You are here:
Uttar Pradesh government introduces prohibition in Mathura district in deference to religious sentiments

India IANS Jun 07, 2018 17:52:22 IST

Mathura: In deference to demands by area residents and pilgrims alike, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the sale of liquor in Barsana, Nandgaon, Gokul, Radhakund, Baldeo, and Goverdhan in Mathura district, which are connected to Lord Krishna.

Representational image. Reuters

More than 30 liquor shops will be shifted after this decision. In Vrindavan, there is already a ban on sale of liquor.

Officials said that the decision was taken due to religious sensibilities of the people. On 18 March, the government had declared shrines at these places as "teerths".

Local Hindu priests had long been demanding prohibition in Mathura district, which is visited by millions of pilgrims in a year.

While priests of the Goverdhan temple welcomed the decision, those at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan said the step was "long overdue".


