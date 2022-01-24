Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day 2022: President Ram Nath Kovind to CM Adityanath extend greetings to people

In 2018, the people of Uttar Pradesh celebrated its foundation day for the very first time since India’s independence

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on its Foundation Day, today, 24 January.

Taking to his Twitter account, President Kovind lauded the people of Uttar Pradesh for their impressive contribution towards history, art-culture, literature and politics.

Further in his tweet, he also wished the state and its people to progress in the path of prosperity and development.

उत्तर प्रदेश दिवस पर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भारत के इतिहास, कला-संस्कृति, साहित्य तथा राजनीति में उत्तर प्रदेश के मेहनती और प्रतिभाशाली लोगों ने प्रभावशाली योगदान किया है।मेरी कामना है कि यह राज्य विकास और समृद्धि के पथ पर निरंतर आगे बढ़ता रहे। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 24, 2022

Several other political leader extended greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion. Here are some of the tweets:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wished the people on the state’s 73rd foundation day. In a video, he spoke on empowering daughters of the state along with improvement in education and protection of the citizens.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah sent his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, calling it the land of religion, knowledge and bravery. He also hailed the Yogi government for its tireless efforts towards development.

धर्म, ज्ञान और अद्भुत शौर्य की भूमि उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस की प्रदेशवासियों को शुभकामनाएँ। मोदी जी के मार्गदर्शन में चल रही प्रदेश की योगी सरकार के अथक प्रयासों से प्रदेश ने अपने गौरव को पुनः प्राप्त किया है। भाजपा उत्तर प्रदेश के विकास व जनता के कल्याण के लिए कटिबद्ध है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2022

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, through his tweet, lauded UP for all its development in the last five years. He said that he also believes that this good work will be continued.

उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थापना दिवस पर राज्य के सभी लोगों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनायें। आपके निर्णय व सहयोग से गत 5 वर्षों में यूपी ने कानून व्यवस्था, उद्योग, व्यापार, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर जैसे अनेक क्षेत्रों में विकास की नई कहानी लिखी है, व भविष्य में भी यह कार्य तेजी से आगे बढ़ता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/1fjikPvMYw — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 24, 2022

National BJP president JP Nadda said, Hearty congratulations to all on the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh.Under the guidance of Prime Minister @narendramodiji and @myogiadityanath ji, the BJP government has taken the development of the state to new heights. I have full faith that with the blessings of the people, the journey of development will go on continuously.

History and Significance:

On 24 January, 1950, the state was renamed to Uttar Pradesh from its earlier title United Provinces. However, it was only five years ago in May 2017 when the Uttar Pradesh government decided to celebrate the state's foundation day. The idea to celebrate the day was proposed by the then-governor Ram Naik. In 2018, the people of Uttar Pradesh celebrated its foundation day for the very first time since India’s independence.