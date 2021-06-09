Uttar Pradesh: Final year exams for undergraduate students will be held soon, say Dy CM; dates yet to be announced
The practical examination will not be held and marks will be decided based on the theory exam
While issuing guidelines for state and private colleges, the state government said that the final year UG students will be taking the examination.
The guidelines were issued by Dinesh Sharma, who is the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. He said that the exams will be conducted for final year UG students, however, the minister has not shared any details about the same.
In his statement, Sharma talked about the assessment criteria which will be used for the academic session 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said that the students in first year will be promoted to second year and their marks in first year will be decided based on marks they will score in the second year exam in 2022.
For students who are currently in second year of undergraduate courses, the assessment criteria will include marks secured in the first year examination held in 2020. They will be promoted to third year on the basis of this result.
The minister has said that the results of the exams will be declared by 31 August, while the new session is going to start from 13 September this year.
Sharma said the practical examination will not be held and marks will be decided based on the theory exam. If necessary, the viva voice will be conducted in online mode.
COVID-19 cases in the state have reduced, prompting the state government to reduce restrictions which were in place to stem the rise in cases.
