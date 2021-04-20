Uttar Pradesh extends UPJEE 2021 application date to 30 April; apply at jeecup.nic.in

A candidate can submit one application form in each group. In total, one candidate can apply a maximum of three times

The last date to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE 2021 has been extended till 30 April.

The exams are slated from 15 July to 20 July. Those who wish to apply can visit the official website jeecup.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council in Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced that some papers will be held online while some offline.

The exams for Group A, E1, and E2 will be held only in online mode.

The rest of the papers i.e., B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be conducted in online mode in selected districts.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit https://jeecup.nic.in/

2. Now, click the application form you want to apply for

3. Complete the Registration process

4. Use your registration number and password to fill the application form

5. Choose the examination city

6. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

7. Before payment of fees, check all the details. No correction will be allowed once the fee has been paid

8. Now, pay the fee through the e-challan mode

9. After payment, save and print the acknowledgment page

Here’s the direct link to apply for Polytechnic courses.

Application Fees

For general category students, the fee is Rs 300 + bank charges. For SC/ST students, it is Rs 200 + bank charges.

A candidate can submit one application form in each group. In total, one candidate can apply a maximum of three times.

If a candidate applies more than three times, the application will be rejected.

https://jeecup.nic.in/WebInfo/File/GetFile?FileId=11&LangId=P