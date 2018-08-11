Uttar Pradesh: Dhaba owner arrested for sodomising 14-year-old employee in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a dhaba owner at a village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Saturday.

The boy and his friends had gone to Haridwar during the Kanwar yatra. On their way back, they took up work at the dhaba as they had run out of money, Circle Officer Rizwan Ahmad said. The incident took place on Friday, following which the boy lodged a complaint. The man has been arrested,the officer said. The accused had also threatened the victim with dire consequences if he reported the matter, the Station House Officer (SHO) said.

According to the medical report, the boy was sodomised, the officer said. The man was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 377 (unnatural offences) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In another incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl on Friday, police said. SHO VC Tiwari said the accused entered the girl's house and attempted to rape her. He said a case was registered following a complaint by the girl's father.

