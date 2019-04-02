Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Dinesh Sharma mocks 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, says Priyanka Gandhi's kids will continue Congress fight against poverty

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): Taking a jibe at Congress for failing to eradicate poverty from the nation, Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday mocked the grand old Party’s "Garibi Hatao" slogan and dragged the children of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (Uttar Pradesh East) Priyanka Gandhi into the political slugfest.

He said the Congress has used garibi hatao (eradicate poverty) slogan as a "ploy" to stay in power for many years, while adding Priyanka Gandhi's children will be the next generation of crusaders in fight against poverty.

Speaking at an event in Barabanki, Sharma said, "Country's first Prime Minister (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) expressed worry regarding poverty and talked about eradicating it. Then his daughter took it forward with the slogan Garibi Hatao. After which, her son (former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi). He took both forward the poverty slogan. Then his wife (Sonia Gandhi) also said the same."

"Now, what is left, Vadra ji will say Gareebi Hatao and their children Miraya and Raihan will also call for eradication of poverty," he added.

Accusing Congress party of "exploiting poor", Sharma said, "It has been 70 years since independence, for 3/4th of its duration there was Congress government. But poverty was not eliminated. Poor became poorer, rich became richer."

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.