Uttar Pradesh cop clicks selfie while constable climbs electric pole to remove political banner, probe ordered

Unnao: A probe has been ordered against a sub-inspector after he was caught clicking a selfie while a constable climbed up an electric pole to remove a poster, without any safety measures in place.

Unnao Superintendent of Police sent Sub-Inspector Kamal Dubey to District Lines and gave Javed Khan Sub-Inspector in Achalganj police station additional responsibility of Badarka police station.

Dubey himself had posted the photos on social media. In the selfies, it is clear that the constable climbed the pole without any safety measure in place.

“After Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, police, municipality and some other departments were removing wall writing, banner. The Sub-Inspector asked a constable to climb the electricity pole to remove banner in Achalganj area while he was busy clicking selfies with a constable,” said Umesh Chandra Tyagi, Circle Office of Unnao City.

“The matter came to light through social media. Taking cognizance of this media report, the inspector has been sent to District Lines. The incident will be investigated by Bighapur Circle Officer and the action will be taken according to the report,” he added.

MCC was imposed on Sunday after Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha election, which will be held in seven phases beginning 11 April. The final phase of voting will take place on 19 May and counting of votes will be done on 23 May.

