Uttar Pradesh constables Prashant and Sandeep to be tried for murder of Lucknow Apple executive Vivek Tiwari

Lucknow: Two Uttar Pradesh Police constables, who were involved in the September 2018 midnight accident that led to the death of Apple executive and Lucknow resident Vivek Tiwari, will be tried under murder charges.

The constables, Prashant and Sandeep would be tried under murder charges after their statement was found to be false in a magisterial inquiry. After hearing the plea of Kalpana Tiwari, the wife of the deceased, the ADJ court on Thursday directed constable Sandeep to surrender by 22 March. He was earlier given a clean chit by SIT.

Sandeep was present at the scene of the crime along with the main accused, constable Prashant. On 28 September, 2018, Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a patrolling constable for refusing to stop his car. On 2 October, the postmortem report of Tiwari revealed that he died due to a gunshot injury on the left side of his chin.

During the preliminary investigation, the cop who allegedly shot the Apple executive claimed that he fired at the latter's car in self-defence as it tried to run over his motorbike. The bullet was allegedly fired by constable Prashant, while he was accompanied by Sandeep.

