Uttar Pradesh: Chopan municipal corporation chairman shot dead in Sonebhadra district; suspect arrested

India Indo-Asian News Service Oct 25, 2018 11:16:37 IST

Lucknow: A municipal corporation chairman in Uttar Pradesh's Sonebhadra district was shot dead on Thursday, said police, who arrested one suspect.

Chopan Municipal Corporation chairman Imtiaz Ahmad, 40, was playing volleyball at the Grewal Park when unidentified gunmen riddled him with bullets fired from a pistol and carbine. Rushed to a district hospital, Khan was pronounced dead.

Representational image of Uttar Pradesh police. AFP

One suspect was arrested and his interrogation was underway, a police official told IANS. Two other suspects were on the run.

Khan was elected the town corporation chief for the second time. Superintendent of Police Kireet Rathore was trying to ease the tension that erupted in the area following the murder.


