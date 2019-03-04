Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds 'janta darbar' at Gorakhnath Math to address grievances of people

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'janta darbar' at the Gorakhnath Temple to address grievances of people.

People brought to the notice of Adityanath, the Mahant of the temple, issues confronting them. Even before taking over as the Chief Minister of the state, Adityanath used to hold such meetings to directly interact with people.

Rama Shankar Mishra, who attended the gathering, said, “My daughter was married to a man who hails from Basti district. The man had killed my daughter on 30 June, 2017. He got a bail from the high court. He is threatening that he would also kill all my other daughters. Chief Minister Yogi assured me that strict action will be taken in the matter."

Chandan Tripathi said, “I met the chief minister and gave him an application for constructing roads and other facilities. Yogi ji assured me that he will look into the issue."

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.