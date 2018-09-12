Uttar Pradesh cabinet approves proposal to hire retired professors to meet shortage of teachers in medical colleges

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to utilise the services of retired professors of medical colleges, institutes and universities on a contractual basis to meet the shortage of senior teachers in newly set-up and upcoming super-speciality blocks in four hospitals.

The state cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, decided to take the services of retired professors of various government medical colleges in the country on a contract basis as professor consultants at a monthly remuneration of Rs 2,20,000, an official spokesman said.

There are 13 medical colleges in the state, including seven new ones, where there is a shortage of staff, he said. The super-speciality blocks are to be established at four other medical colleges in Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi and Allahabad under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The proposal was made as the retirement age of medical teachers in Uttar Pradesh is 65 years while the Medical Council of India approved retirement age is 70 years, reported The Indian Express.

The cabinet also decided to implement recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission benefits for employees of Industrial Development Authorities in Uttar Pradesh from 1 January, 2016. The respective authorities will bear the additional burden incurred because of the implementation of the new pay commission recommendations and the government will not extend any assistance in this regard, an official spokesman said.

It also approved the financial assistance scheme for the ambitious "One district-One product" scheme of the state government which promotes traditional industries in every district, a government spokesman added.

With inputs from PTI