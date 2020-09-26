Uttar Pradesh board releases admit card for Class 10, 12 compartment, improvement exams; check upmsp.edu.in

The exams will be held at 82 centres across the state. In total, 15,839 Class 10 students and 17,505 Class 12 students will be appearing for the exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the admit card for the state board Class 10 and Class 12 improvement examinations 2020 on its website — upmsp.edu.in.

According to a reports, the examination will be conducted on 3 October. The Class 10 exam will be conducted in morning shift between 8 am and 11.15 am. Class 12 students who have applied for the exam will have to write the test from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Class 10 students who have not qualified in one subject are appearing for improvement exam, while those who did not qualify in two subjects will be writing the compartment exam. They will have to appear for one of the two compartment papers to pass the Class 10 board exam.

For the first time this year, the students of Class 12 Uttar Pradesh board who have failed in one subject will be allowed to take the compartment exam.

A report by Careers 360 said that the exam will be held at 82 centres across the state. A total of 33,344 students will be writing the exam of which 15,839 will be giving Class 10 exam, while 17,505 will take Class 12 exam.

Students appearing for the exam will have to abide by the COVID-19 guidelines of the government and maintain social distancing as well as wear face mask.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to UPMSP official website - upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that mentions download UP board Class 10 and 12 admit card for improvement and compartment exam

Step 3: Select exam type, district, enter your 7 digit roll number and type the security code as shown on the screen

Step 4: Press the download admit card button

Step 5: Verify all the details before taking printout of the admit card

Here is the direct link to download the admit card.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2020 were declared on 27 June. A total of 83.31 percent students cleared the Class 10 exam. The overall pass percentage in the UP board Class 12 exam 2020 was 74.63 percent.