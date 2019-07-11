Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA's daughter fears for life after marrying Dalit man against family's wish; Anurag Kashyap comes out in support of couple

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security.

#NewsAlert – Bareily MLA, Pappu Bhartaul's daughter appeals to her father to stop opposing her love marriage. Fearing honour killing, MLA’s daughter appeals, ‘Stop opposing our love marriage, call back your goons. | @pranshumisraa with more details. pic.twitter.com/iWJf4lgb0K — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 11, 2019

"Sakshi Misra (23), who is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday and informed about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29) on last Thursday," police said.

In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

Sakshi has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Rajesh as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator could not be reached for comments.

Deputy Inspector General RK Pandey said he had come to know of the video messages and had asked the SSP to extend security to the couple. The DIG said the police do not know where to give her security as she had not disclosed her location.

Seeking action against the MLA, Director Anurag Kashyap called for protection of Sakshi and her husband, after they defied their family's wishes to get married.

This girl .. Daughter of the MLA from Bareilly , where we shot Mukkabaaz .. fears for her life because she married against her family’s wishes. Watch this video. Someone should take action against the man and protect her and her husband . https://t.co/j3ZsyxYyHC — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 11, 2019

In the video, Sakshi Misra has also asked her father to let her live her life. The woman warned that if anything happens to her or her husband, she would do something that would put him behind bars.

