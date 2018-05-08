Uttar Pradesh: Badaun Man carries wife's body on shoulder in absence of ambulance, she later dies; probe ordered

Badaun (UP): A probe has been ordered by the administration in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh after taking cognisance of media reports that a man, whose wife died in the district hospital, had carried her body on his shoulder.

"Munisha, 30, was admitted to the district hospital by her husband Sadiq. She died on Monday after which her husband carried her body on his shoulder. The matter came to the fore through media reports," Chief Medical officer (CMO) Nemichandra said.

"It is being alleged that Sadiq had written to the Dr R S Yadav, Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital, demanding ambulance but he did not get that. He then took the body on his shoulder after which locals arranged a tempo for him," the CMO said. He said that taking note of the incident, a notice has been served to the hospital CMS and a committee has been constituted to probe it.

The CMO, however, clarified that after giving application Sadiq did not wait and when the hospital staff looked out for him, he had already left the hospital premises with the body.