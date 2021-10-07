According to preliminary reports, the bus, carrying 70 passengers was on its way to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place

At least nine people have died and 27 are reported to have been injured in a collision between a speeding double-decker bus and a truck on the Outer Ring Road near Baburia village of Deva police station area of ​​Barabanki district, adjoining Lucknow.

According to preliminary reports, the bus was going from Delhi to Bahraich when the accident took place. It was carrying 70 passengers, while the truck was transporting sand.

The police has reached the spot and started rescue efforts. The injured and the dead bodies have been sent to the nearest hospital. The grievously injured have been referred to Lucknow Trauma Center for treatment.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and directed authorities concerned to extend all possible help. He has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Senior police officers in Barabanki said that prima facie it seems that the truck was coming from the wrong side and while trying to avoid hitting a stray cow, lost control and rammed into the bus.

