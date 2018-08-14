Uttar Pradesh assistant teacher examination 2018 result released; check scores on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board has released the result for Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination Result 2018. Candidates can check their scores on the board's official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

The examination was held on 27 May to fill 68,500 posts in primary schools.

Steps to check the Uttar Pradesh Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination Result 2018:

— Visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board: upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

— Click on the topmost link for 'Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination 2018'.

— Click on the link that says 'Result'.

— Enter your roll number in the designated space. Enter the 5 digit captcha code seen, and click on 'Proceed'.

— The result will be displayed on the screen.

— Download and take a print out for future use.

Around 12.57 lakh candidates had registered for the recruitment of Assistant Teachers post examination, out of which 10.78 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. A total of 41,556 candidates have cleared the examination, News 18 reported.