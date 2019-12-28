Uttar Pradesh anti-CAA stir: Top cop in Meerut caught on camera asking protesters to 'go back to Paksitan'

Already facing allegations of indiscriminate action against protesters in Uttar Pradesh, the state police force courted more controversy Saturday as a top police officer in Meerut has been caught on camera asking local residents to tell protesters to “go to Pakistan” during clashes on 20 December.

The video clip, shot at Lisari Gate area of Meerut, is currently doing the rounds on social media. It shows SP City Akhilesh N Singh saying: "Ye jo kaali aur peeli patti baande huye hain, inse keh do Pakistan chale jao…khaoge yahan ka, gaoge kahin aur ka… Yeh gali mujhe yaad ho gayi hai. Aur jab mujhe yaad ho jaata hai toh mein naani tak pahunch jaata hun (The ones tying black and yellow bands, tell them to go to Pakistan. You eat here but sing praises of another place… This lane is now familiar to me. And once I remember, I can trace you back to your grandmother)." referring to four protesters police were chasing.

Singh is also seen accompanied by other security personnel as he further warns the locals telling them that they would pay the price if anything happens. "Every man from each house will be arrested," the official can be heard saying from the video.

Although it is not clear what events led to the communal rant by the officer, The Indian Express quoted him as saying, "The context is that anti-social elements were making pro-Pakistan statements. We had come here to see who all were making pro-Pakistan statements."

On Friday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in a series of tweets put out by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the government promised strict action against all those who were a part of 'violent' protests.

"Every rioter is shocked. Every demonstrator is shocked. Everyone has been silenced after seeing Yogi Adityanath government's stern intentions. The chief minister has announced that anyone damaging public property will have to pay. Every violent protester will cry now because there is a Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh," the CMO was quoted as saying in one of the tweets.

दंगाईयों के खिलाफ CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी की सरकार के रौद्र रूप को देख हर उन्मादी यही सोच रहा है कि उन्होंने योगी जी की सत्ता को चुनौती देकर बहुत बड़ी गलती कर दी है।

दंगाइयों के खिलाफ सरकार जिस तरह की कार्रवाई कर रही है वो पूरे देश में एक मिसाल बन चुकी है। #TheGreat_CmYogi — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) December 27, 2019

So far, in the entire state 1,113 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence, reports PTI. The police have faced flak over the manner in which they handled last week's violent protests, with human rights activists accusing them of using excessive force and targetting innocent people.

With inputs from agencies

