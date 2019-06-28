Uttar Police guns down two alleged 'notorious criminals' who carried bounties on their heads in Suratganj town encounter

Barabanki: Two alleged notorious criminals were killed in an encounter with police in Suratganj township of the Mohdpur Khala area, a police officer said.

Two policemen, an inspector and a constable, were also injured in the encounter that took place on Thursday night under the Mohdpur Khala police station area, the officer said.

Following an input that two criminals stole a motorcycle and were roaming in the district, a police team was dispatched to nab them, the superintendent of police Ajay Sahni said.

The criminals carried cash rewards on their heads. The duo fired at the police team, resulting in injuries to inspector Sumit Srivastava and constable Shamsul Hasan Shahni added.

The police team retaliated and in the retaliatory firing both the criminals were injured. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the SP said.

They have been identified as Zubair and Lomas, both residents of Sitapur district, Sahni said.

Over three dozen cases were registered against the duo and they were planning to loot a bank.

Zubair and Lomas were carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, on their heads, the SP added.

The policemen are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Sahni said.

