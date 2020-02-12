US President Donald Trump to visit India on 24, 25 Feb along with wife Melania; couple to travel to Ahmedabad during trip

Washington: President Donald Trump will travel to India later this month on a two-day visit, the White House announced on Tuesday, in what would be his first trip to the country as the president of the United States.

President @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS will travel to India from February 24-25 to visit Prime Minister @narendramodi! The trip will further strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership & highlight the strong & enduring bonds between the American & Indian people. 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 10, 2020

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad during the visit from 24 to 25 February, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, had travelled to India twice, in 2010 and 2015.

During a phone call over the weekend, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed the trip would further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, she said.

"President Trump's trip to India is timely in view of the bilateral trade issues that need to be resolved and in light of the collaborations between the US and India in various realms," MR Rangaswami, Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora, told PTI.

Describing this as a significant visit, Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum, noted that last three American presidents had made trips to India.

"It's essential to send a message to the region that India is a significant partner and the president values that," Aghi told PTI.

According to him, India has a role to play not only in its immediate neighbourhood but in making sure that the South China Sea and the Indo Pacific region is part of the international global order.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.