You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

US has good, growing relationship with Narendra Modi: White House after India's denial of Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation claim

India Press Trust of India Jul 26, 2019 12:49:01 IST

Washington: The United States has a very good and growing relationship with India, the White House said on Thursday.

US has good, growing relationship with Narendra Modi: White House after Indias denial of Donald Trumps Kashmir mediation claim

Donald Trump during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office of the White House. AP

"We have a very good and growing relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government," White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters during a press gaggle.

She was responding to a question on the denial by the Indian government that Modi requested President Donald Trump to "mediate or arbitrate" on the Kashmir issue.

Earlier this week, Trump stunned India during a joint media availability with Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan by saying that Modi had asked for such a mediation. Trump said Modi asked for this during their meeting in June in Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

India's External affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Modi never asked for it and the issue of Kashmir was never discussed between the two leaders. India says Kashmir is a bilateral issue.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 12:49:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores