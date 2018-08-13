You are here:
US envoy Kenneth I Juster calls on Kiren Rijiju, discusses strengthening bilateral relations, terrorism and security

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 18:58:19 IST

New Delhi: The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster, on Monday called on Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and discussed with him various security issues, including ways to jointly deal with threats posed by terrorism.

File image of Kiren Rijiju and Kenneth I Juster. Courtesy: Twitter/@KirenRijiju

During the 30-minute meeting, Juster and other officials of the US Embassy here expressed the US' keenness to continue the ongoing homeland security dialogue with India for a concrete conclusion, an official statement said.

The Union minister of state for home and the US ambassador reiterated the strong resolve of India and the US to jointly counter the threats posed by terrorism to two of the world's biggest democracies as well as to world peace, the statement said.

"I'm happy to meet US Ambassador to India Mr Kenneth I. Juster. We had a fruitful discussion on wide-ranging security and other issues to strengthen India-US relations," Rijiju said in Twitter.

Juster tweeted: "Productive meeting with @KirenRijiju, Minister of State (Home), on the strategic importance of the #USIndia relationship and the excellent cooperation in the areas of law enforcement and security".

A home ministry spokesperson said various measures for strengthening India-US relations were discussed at the meeting.


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 18:58 PM

