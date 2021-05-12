UPTET is a state-level entrance exam that is held to shortlist candidates for the posts of teachers at various schools in the state

The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The application process was set to begin from 18 May till 1 June but now stands deferred until further notice. The letter for the postponement of the exam has been issued by RV Singh, Special Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh. It has been sent to the secretary of the UPTET Examination Authority Board.

Uttar Pradesh government postpones Utttar Pradesh Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) till further orders, in view of surge in COVID-19 cases pic.twitter.com/hicO83YPAx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2021

The notification for the test was supposed to be announced today, 12 May, however, it has now been postponed to ensure the safety and health of the candidates, staff, and other stakeholders. The last date to submit the application fee was 2 June while the hall tickets were slated to be released on 20 July. The test was to be conducted on 25 July while the result was scheduled to be declared on 20 August.

After the new date gets announced, the UPTET will be held in two shifts. The first shift timing is from 10 am to 12.30 pm while the test will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm in the second shift.

UPTET is a state-level entrance exam that is held to shortlist candidates for the posts of teachers at various schools in the state. Aspirants who clear the test are eligible to teach students from classes 1 to 8. Every year, reportedly, around 10 lakh aspirants appear for the examination.

Applicants who score 60 percent or above will be awarded UPTET eligibility certificate. For reserved category students, the cut-off percentage is 55. The certificate will be valid for five years.