UPTET answer key 2021 released at updeled.gov.in, check direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) answer key 2021 has been put out by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on its official website. Applicants can check and download the answer key from the official website - https://updeled.gov.in .

UPTET Answer Key 2021: Here are a few steps to download

Visit the official website - https://updeled.gov.in

On the homepage, search for UPTET Answer Key 2021 link and click on it

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button

UPTET Answer Key 2021will appear on the screen of your device

Check and download the UPTET Answer Key 2021and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Direct link to download the UPTET 2021 Primary answer key is here.

Direct link to download the UPTET 2021 Upper Primary answer key is here.

Candidates must note that they can challenge the answer key from 28 January till 1 February 2022 by paying a fee of Rs 500. UPBEB has appointed a special committee that will go through the objections raised by applicants. The final answer key will be out on 23 February, while the UPTET 2021 result will be announced on 25 February.

As per the official notification, the board will not entertain any objection raised against the answer key after 1 February.

The Board conducted the UPTET 2021 exam on 23 January in two shifts - the first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift of the exam was held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Applicants can check the official notification here.

The UPTET 20221 examination which was scheduled to be held in December last year was deferred due to the question paper of the exam being leaked. The government had postponed the examination by a month.

For more details and queries, applicants can visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board - https://updeled.gov.in .

