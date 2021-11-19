UPTET 2021: UPBEB likely to release hall ticket today, check steps to download here

The UPTET 2021 admit cards will be available to the applicants on the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/.

The hall tickets for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 are likely to released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) today, 19 November. The UPTET 2021 admit cards will be available to the applicants on the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/.

To download the admit card, candidates have to log in on updeled.gov.in using their UPTET Registration ID and Password.

Here’s how to download the UPTET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/

Click on the UPTET 2021 link given on the main page

A new window will open. Click on the UPTET 2021 admit card link available on the page

Enter the login details to login to the portal

The UPTET 2021 hall ticket will be visible on your screen

Check and download the UPTET admit card for future reference

The UPTET 2021 admit card were earlier scheduled to be put out on 17 November but could not be released by the UPBEB. The final date to download the hall tickets is 28 November.

If candidates face any issues or discrepancies in the details mentioned on the admit card such as roll number, then they can raise their concerns to the board through the helpline numbers 05322466761, 0532-2466769, 0532-2467504. They can also raise their issues via email - secretarypnp.up@gmail.com.

The UPBEB will conduct the UPTET 2021 examination on 28 November in two shifts, from 10 am to 12.30 pm for the primary level and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm for the junior level.

The answer key for the same will be released on 2 December this year. The last date to raise objection against the UPTET answer key will be 6 December. The results for the UPTET 2021 exam are expected to be declared on 28 December. As per the latest guidelines, the UPTET result will now be valid for a lifetime.

For further details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the UPTET.