UPTET 2021: Registration window closes today, apply at updeled.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department will end the registration deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 today, on 25 October. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/.

The last date to pay the UPTET 2021 registration fees is 26 October, according to Hindustan Times. Applicants can take a printout of the UPTET 2021 application form till 27 October this year.

Process to register for UPTET 2021-

Go to the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/

Click on the link that reads UP teacher eligibility test that is given on the main page

Click on UPTET 2021 link and complete the registration process

Login to complete the form and upload relevant documents

Pay the UPTET 2021 application fee and submit the completed form

Download and take a printout of the UPTET 2021 application for further use

The UPTET exam is to be conducted on 28 November. The exam will be carried out in two shifts i.e. from 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The UPTET admit cards will be available on 17 November and the exam results will be announced on 28 December.

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay a fee of Rs 600. Candidates from the OBC, SC/ST category need to pay Rs 400 and the VI/HI/OH candidates need to pay Rs 100.

Candidates need to keep in mind that they should upload a recent passport size photograph, according to the guidelines. The scanned image should not be more than 20 KB, according to the circular. The scanned image of a candidate’s signature should be in blue or black ink and the image should not be less than 2KB and not more than 10 KB.

The UPTET exam is conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach in schools that are affiliated with the UP board. If a candidate qualifies for the primary level exam, they are eligible to teach students from Class 1 to Class 5. Those who qualify the upper primary level exam can teach students from class VI to class VIII.