UPTET 2021: Admit card likely to release on 17 November, check details and steps to download here

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November at several examination centres across the state through offline mode

The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 is likely to be released on 17 November by the State Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Candidates who applied for the eligibility test can download their admit cards by visiting the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/ once the hall tickets are released.

For the unversed, the UPTET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28 November at several examination centres across the state through offline mode. This year, more than 22 lakh candidates have applied for the UPTET. Below are few simple steps on how to download the UPTET admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the UPTET admit card link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the UPTET hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the details printed on the hall ticket

Step 6: Finally, download and save the admit card for future need

To download the UPTET admit card, candidates need to submit their login credentials like registration ID and password correctly into the required fields. Applicants should note that the last date to download the UPTET hall ticket is 28 November.

If any applicant faces a discrepancy in the admit card, they should immediately contact the Board via phone or email. If they want to connect through phone then the registered numbers are 8004922875, 9454713363 and 8004923042 and if via mail, then id is - secretarypnp.up@gmail.com

Meanwhile, the UPBEB has stated that those only candidates who have the UPTET admit card will be allowed to appear for the UPTET 2021. However, apart from the hall ticket, appearing candidates are requested to carry one original valid photo ID card to the examination venue for further identification.

The exam will be held in two shifts of 150 minutes each. The first shift will be held for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 while the second shift will be conducted for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. The UPTET certificate has a lifetime validity, as per the latest rules.