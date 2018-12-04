UPTET 2018: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board to announce results soon; check upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will declare the final result for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 soon. Candidates can check their result on the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Reports suggested that the UPTET result can be expected by Wednesday or Thursday, 5 or 6 December.

However, as per an official statement from the school education department released in October, the UPTET 2018 result will be declared on 10 December.

How to check UPTET Results:

- Visit the official website, upbasiceduboard.gov.in

- Click on the link that says "UPTET 2018 Result for Upper Primary and Primary Teachers"

- Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code

- Enter your credentials

- Click on submit

- Your result will be displayed

The admit cards for the UPTET 2018 exam were released on 20 October.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Training Exam (UP BTC) result is also expected to be declared on 10 December. The exam was held on 1 November and 3 November.