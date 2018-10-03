UPTET 2018 online registration closes tomorrow by 6 pm, check upbasiceduboard.gov.in to fill form

The online registration process of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 (UPTET) is scheduled to close by 6 pm tomorrow (4 October) while the last date to apply is 6 October, 2018. Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in and can pay the application fee till 5 October 2018.

The registration process for UPTET 2018 began on 17 September. Candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level need to clear the exam.

The UPTET 2018 will be conducted on 4 November 2018 in two sessions — 10 am to 12.30 pm for the forenoon shift and 2.30 pm to 5 pm for the afternoon shift. The admit card will be released on 19 October, according to The Indian Express.

Steps to register for UPTET 2018

— Visit the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in

—Click on 'Online Registration for Application Form'

— Fill application form with required details mentiond

—Pay application fee and click on 'Submit'

— Download and take print of out form for later use