UPTET 2018 date released: UPBEB to conduct exam on 28 October; registration begins on 17 September

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher's Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 is set to take place on 28 October 2018, according to the date of examination released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB), on their official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The exam can be taken by candidates wanting to take up the position of a teacher in primary and upper primary government schools in the state.

The notice of the exam will be released on 15 September and the online registration is set to start on 17 September, according to NDTV. The registration will end on 3 October 2018.

The UPTET exam is scheduled to take place in two sessions on 28 October, with the morning session (10 am to 12.30 pm) reserved for the candidates appearing for the 'Primary' level exam, and the afternoon session (2.30 pm to 5 pm) reserved for the 'Upper Primary' level exam.

The board is aiming to announce the result of the UPTET exam on 20 November, in time for the exam to select assistant teachers in the state. The answer key for the exam will be uploaded on the official website on 29 October, 2018.

Candidates are advised to keep up with updates on the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Though registration ends on 3 October, candidates can pay the registration fee by 4 October.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.