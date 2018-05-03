UPTET 2017 revised result announced; candidates can check on upbasiceduboard.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has declared the result of the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) on Thursday and candidates can check their result at upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The result of the examination which was held on 15 October, 2017, was withheld due to a controversy regarding the answer keys.

According to The Indian Express, a total of 10,09,347 candidates had applied for the UPTET 2017 at 1,634 centres but only 9.76 lakh students were allowed to appear for it. Candidates who qualify the exam will be awarded the UPTET eligibility certificates and those obtaining 60 percent of the total marks would be considered for recruitment. The examination was held in 570 centres for primary level and 1,064 for the upper primary level.

Steps to check the result

-Go to the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

-Click on the link UPTET Result-2017 link.

-Enter the roll number to see the result

-Download the result and take a printout for future reference.