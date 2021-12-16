A total of 9,212 vacant posts for women candidates will be filled under the recruitment drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited online applications for the Main Examination of Health Workers (Female), advertisement number 02-Exam/2021 from 15 December.

Only those candidates who appeared and qualified the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) -2021 (01-Exam/2021) for Health Worker (female) and possess a valid score are eligible to apply for the Main Examination of female health worker on the official website of UPSSSC -http://upsssc.gov.in/

The procedure to apply for the post is as follows:

Visit the official website - http://upsssc.gov.in/

Click on the link which reads, ‘Health worker (female) Main exam’

Register yourself online and proceed with applying for the exam

Upload the mentioned documents along with paying the required fee

Submit the form and also take a printout to use in the future

Direct link to apply is here.

As per the official notice given on the website, the last date to apply for the exam is 5 January while the provision to make changes in the application form will be available till 12 January.

Candidates who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent, along with completing a one-and-a-half year or two year’s training course in Midwife and Auxiliary Nurses (ANM) can apply for this post.

Applicants should also not be less than 18 years and not more than 40 years as on 1 July, 2021 to apply for the main exam for the recruitment of Health Worker (Female).

To apply for the vacancies, candidates will also have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 while filling the form. The payment of fees can be done through Credit Card/Debit Card/Internet Banking or any e-challan service from the SBI bank. Payment cannot be made through any other method except the aforementioned ones.

A total of 9,212 vacant posts for women candidates will be filled under the recruitment drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.