UPSSSC PET results 2021: Results released at upsssc.gov.in; find direct link for scorecard here

Candidates who secure merit will now be eligible for recruitment as well. The results were supposed to be published earlier but had got delayed due to a problem with the Preliminary Answer Key

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) results 2021 today (Thursday, 28 October). It was supposed to be published earlier but had got delayed due to a problem with the Preliminary Answer Key.

The UPSSSC PET Result 2021 has been released along with the scorecard as well. The result has been prepared on the basis of an answer key that was released earlier. This Preliminary Answer Key was released twice as some discrepancy was found in the earlier one. Candidates who secure merit will now be eligible for recruitment as well.

Candidates can check their results on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Steps to download UPSSSC PET Result 2021 scorecard:

— Click on under Notice Board '28/10/2021. Click here to view Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)/2021 Result/Score Card.'

— Click here for direct link

— A new page will open seeking your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code

— On inputting the information in the desired slots the scorecard for UPSSSC PET Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

— You can then download and print a copy for future references

The examination was conducted on 24 August in two shifts across 2,254 exam centres in 75 Janpads in the state.

Earlier this month, the revised answer key was released for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on 24 August and candidates were asked to raise objections against the keys till 31 August, so that a final answer key could be prepared for the purpose of computing results.

As many as 20,72, 903 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 17,99,052 appeared for it.