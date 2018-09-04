UPSSSC mulls preparing two sets of question paper as corrective measure after tubewell operators' test gets leaked

Lucknow: Taking strong note of frequent leakage of question papers of competitive examinations, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) said on Tuesday it will prepare "at least two sets of question papers" as a corrective measure.

UPSSSC chairman CB Paliwal said this just two days after the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested 11 people for their alleged role in the leakage of question papers for tubewell operator recruitment test, which was to be held on Sunday.

"We are planning to have at least two sets of question papers so that in case of leakage of a particular set, another can be given to the examinees," Paliwal told PTI. He said that the commission is mulling introduction of two sets of examinations — screening and mains — in the near future.

"A proposal will be sent to the state government suggesting two sets of examinations-screening and mains. This will help in weeding out chances of possible leakage of question papers in the future," Paliwal said.

In the past, leakages of question papers of various examinations were reported from the most populous state of the country, earning it a bad name and giving a tough time to both the job aspirants and police.

On 29 July, as many as 51 people were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from different parts of the state for facilitating cheating during a recruitment examination for assistant teachers. On 18 June, as many as 19 people were arrested for allegedly aiding cheating through hi-tech devices, such as spy mics, and placing "solvers" impersonating aspirants in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment examination. Police said solvers are generally bright students who enter examination centres with forged documents having superimposed photographs.

On 23 August, 2017, seven members of a gang allegedly involved in leaking a question paper of the online examination for Sub-Inspectors were arrested by the STF. The online examination for Sub-Inspectors from 7 July to 31 July at 97 centres across the state was cancelled after the question paper was leaked on social media.

When a comment in this regard was sought from Rahul Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police, he told PTI on Tuesday that the onus of conducting a foolproof examination lies on the department concerned. "However, if the department takes police on board before the test is conducted, then the racket is busted before the examination itself. This was the case with the examination pertaining to assistant teachers," he said.

Whenever any question paper leakage has been detected, the racket was busted within 24 hours, he said, adding, "If we get any intelligence input pertaining to question paper leakage, we act immediately."

In March 2015, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled the provincial Civil Services Preliminary Examination after an exam paper was leaked on WhatsApp. The STF had arrested three persons in connection with the leak.

On 30 June, 2013, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested seven people from Delhi and Muzaffarnagar for allegedly leaking question papers of constable recruitment examination in the Railway Police Force.

In May 2011, the Uttar Pradesh STF had claimed that its officials were already having the AIEEE question papers with them hours before the countrywide exam for engineering course was due to begin. The question paper was being sold for Rs 6 lakh each. A nationalised bank clerk posted in Jaunpur was arrested in this connection from Lucknow.