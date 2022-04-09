UPSSSC issues Combined Sub Engineer admit card 2018, here’s how to download

The UPSSSC 2018 combined sub engineer exam is scheduled to take place on 16 April

The admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018 has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSSC). Candidates who registered themselves for the examination can now download their admit cards from the official website of the commission- upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC 2018 combined sub engineer exam is scheduled to take place on 16 April. It will be held in two sessions, the first starting from 10 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 5 pm. Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Paryagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi are among the 8 centres where the examination will be administrated.

This recruitment drive is being held for 1477 positions of Junior Engineer, computer and Foreman.

Check out the official notification here.

How to download admit card for the Combined Sub Engineer exam? Here are the steps:

Go to the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on "Click here to Download your Written Exam Admit Card Under the Advt.-04-Exam/2018" on the homepage.

Enter your login information and click the Submit button.

Verify and save the hall ticket

It will also be beneficial to make a copy for future reference.

To make it more convenient for you, here’s a direct link to download the admit card.

It is always important for candidates to visit the official websites of the hiring firm on a frequent basis in order to stay up-to-date with everything.

The Commission sought online applications from 30 October to 30 November, 2018. Initially, the examinations for the available positions were scheduled to begin on 3 April, but the Commission was compelled to postpone them due to unavoidable circumstances. However, 16 April is the confirmed date as of now.

Best wishes to those taking the exam!