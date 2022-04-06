UPSSSC Health Worker (Female) Mains Exam date announced, check all details here

Only candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can appear in the UPSSSC Health Worker (Female) Mains exam

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the exam dates for Health Worker (Female) Main examination 2022. According to the notification, the examination will be held on 8 May.

Only candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can appear in the UPSSSC Health Worker (Female) Mains exam.

It is to be noted that the exam was earlier scheduled for 6 February but was postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Here are the steps to be followed to check the notification:

Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission -upsssc.gov.in

Click on the link for the Health Worker (Female) notice on the homepage’s notice board section

The PDF of UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022 will open in a new window

Download the UPSSSC Health Worker Mains Exam Date 2022 notification for your future reference

Here is the direct link of the official notification released by the Commission.

A separate notification will be released regarding the admit card release and the examination fee at the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC has started the recruitment drive in December last year to fill up a total of 9,212 vacancies of Female Health Workers.

The Commission has also released the new exam dates of Combined Sub Engineer exam 2018, which will be held on 16 April, Sunday. The admit card details for the same will be released on the website soon.

The UPSSSC Combined Sub Engineer recruitment aims to fill 1,477 vacancies of Junior Engineer, Computer, and Foreman.

In case of any other information needed regarding the dates of the examination, the candidates should visit the official website of upsssc.gov.in.