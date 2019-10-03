UPSSSC Answer Key 2019: Uttar Pradesh body releases answer key of Lower Subordinate recruitment exam on upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Answer Key 2019| The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer keys and question paper for the Lower Subordinate examination on its official website – upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to access the UPSSSC Answer Key for all the subjects on the official portal.

The Lower Subordinate examination was conducted between 30 September and 1 October, in two sessions each day.

How to download UPSSSC Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Visit the UPSSSC official website – upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the first link under 'News and Alerts' in the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to access the Question Paper

Step 4: The link to raise objection will be activated

Step 5: Take a print out of the answer key for future use

The link to raise objections against the answer keys will be activated on Friday (4 October) and the last day to submit the objection is 11 October. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the answer key for future reference.

The UPSSSC conducted the Lower Subordinate exam to fill 672 vacancies, which was released earlier this year, reported Scroll.