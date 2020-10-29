UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment 2020: Apply for over 15,500 teacher vacancies at pariksha.up.nic.in

The last date to complete the application for 12,913 Trained Graduate Teacher vacancies and 2,595 Postgraduate Teacher posts is 30 Novemeber

Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB) on Thursday (29 October) released a recruitment notification for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT) on its official website - pariksha.up.nic.in.

Candidates will have to register and pay fees to appear for UP TGT (trained graduate teacher) and PGT (post-graduate teacher) recruitment exam 2020 by 30 November. The last date to complete the application process is 30 November.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment process is being carried out to fill 12,913 vacancies of TGT and 2,595 PGT. The minimum age limit of candidates applying for the posts is 21 years (as on 1 July, 2020).

As per a report by Scroll, candidates for post of TGT will be selected on the basis on their score in the written exam. Those applying for PGT will have to qualify the written exam, which will be followed by interview round.

The written exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates shortlisted for TGT posts will be getting remuneration on basis of Pay Grade 7 - between Rs. 44,900 and 1,42,400, while those selected for PGT will get salary as per Pay Grade 8 - between 47,600 and 1,51,100.

Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to read all the instructions carefully before filling the recruitment application form.

Steps to apply for UPSESSB TGT and PGT recruitment 2020

Step 1: Log on to the official website - pariksha.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the left-hand side of the homepage under Live Advertisements tab, click on UPSESSB PGT and TGT.

Step 3: Tap on "Apply Online" option.

Step 4: Read the Users Instructions.

Step 5: Press the APPLY button and select the subject.

Step 6: Fill the registration form providing all the details in the correct format.

Step 7: Upload scan image and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and press the submit button.

Here is the direct link to register for UP PGT and TGT recruitment 2020.