UPSESSB scraps recruitment process to fill 15,508 posts of trained graduate, postgraduate teachers in Uttar Pradesh
The UPSESSB deputy secretary Naval Kishore said that the board will be releasing a fresh recruitment advertisement to fill the vacant posts after addressing all legal issues. Candidates who have already applied will not be required to register again
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has cancelled the recruitment process to fill 15,508 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in more than 4,500 government-aided secondary schools in the state. A notification has been released by the Board on its website upsessb.org.
The recruitment process was initiated on 29 October. The decision to cancel the process was taken during an online meeting among the board members of UPSESSB.
According to a report by The Times of India, the board members decided to cancel the recruitment process adapting two criteria for ad hoc and fresh candidates in the same written test which was found to be incorrect.
Exclusion of TGT Biology has also led to legal hurdles and after consultation with the legal team, the UPSESSB decided to cancel the recruitment process.
A report by Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying that the decision to cancel the recruitment process was taken to avoid the possibility of any contempt of Supreme Court orders.
The recruitment was the biggest ever to fill teacher posts in the state. Of the total vacancies, 12,913 were for TGT, while 2,595 were for PGT.
The UPSESSB Deputy Secretary Naval Kishore has said that the board will be releasing a fresh recruitment advertisement to fill the vacant posts after addressing all legal issues.
Candidates who have already applied will not be required to register again once the registration starts afresh.
For the new advertisement, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be requested to make provisions in the software.
