UPSESSB extends registration deadline for 15,198 posts till 25 April; apply at upsessb.org
Candidates for posts of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher will be shortlisted on the basis of combined numbers of written examination and interview
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has extended the registration process for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. Those who want to apply can directly do it through the official website pariksha.up.nic.in or upsessb.org.
The last date for registration is now 21 April. Earlier, the deadline was 11 April.
As per the notification, the last date for submission of fees has been extended to 23 April. Candidates can submit the application form latest by 25 April. In no circumstances will the forms be accepted after the due date.
The extension has been given as candidates were not able to process their applications on the official website.
After complaints were raised, the board decided to extend the last date for registration by 10 days.
Candidates can follow these steps to register:
Step 1: Go to pariksha.up.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UPSESSB: Click here to submit college preference choice and download revised Interview Letter for various subjects for TGT and PGT Examination...’ link
Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’ tab
Step 4: You’ll be re-directed to another page. Click on apply to proceed with the registration
Step 5: Submit the form after filling it
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and download the application form. If required, take a printout for future reference
The recruitment drive will select candidates for a total of 15,198 vacancies. Of these, 12,603 vacancies are for UP TGT posts and 2,595 vacancies are for UP PGT.
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of combined numbers of written examination and interview.
