UPSEE Counselling 2019: UPSEE counselling begins today, check details of full schedule on upsee.nic.in

UPSEE Counselling 2019| The online process of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2019 counselling will commence from today (Wednesday, 26 June) on its official website. Students who qualified in the UPSEE 2019 are advised to register for the counselling process on Wednesday by logging on to upsee.nic.in. The counselling process of UPSEE for admission of qualified candidates will be held in Engineering and Management Colleges affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. According to reports, the said counselling will take place in four phases for as many as 740 colleges.

Earlier, the AKTU released the UPSEE Result 2019 on 3 June.

According to reports, UG Professor Vineet Consul said that for counseling, the candidates are required to register online and pay the registration fee of one thousand rupees. Students will then need to upload their documents to the website of UPSEE which will be verified. Candidates will then have to choose the institute and branch as per their qualification and AKTU will allot the final seats as per the UPSEE rank and preference listed by the candidate.

UPSEE Counselling Important Dates:

The registration process will begin from 26 June and will end on 2 July. The document verification process will commence from 27 June and will end on 3 July. Students can then lock their choice starting from 29 June up till 4 July. The process of seat allotment will begin from 4 July. Candidates can deposit their fees from 4 to 7 July and will be required to report physically between 5 and 29 July.

About the exam:

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) is a state-level screening test that is conducted to select students for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional programs offered by Abdul Kalam Techincal University (AKTU) and other institutes in the state.

