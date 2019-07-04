UPSEE counselling 2019: First counselling list released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University; check upsee.nic.in for details

UPSEE counselling 2019 first counselling list released | Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the first Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) allotment list today on, 4 July, 2019.

The first seat allotment list is available on UPSEE on upsee.nic.in. Candidates can check opening and closing rank of UPSEE 2019, and their results as well on the official site.

How to check the first allotment list of the UPSEE given by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University:

Step 1: Log on to the official website upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "Seat Allotment results for 1st round"

Step 3: Enter your roll number, password and the security pin in the CAPTCHA

Step 4: Hit 'Sign in'

Step 5: The first allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the list and take a print out for future reference

The UPSEE Result was released last month and the counselling registration session started from 26 June, 2019.

Candidates who have their names in the list will have to appear for the document verification and also lock their choices during the counselling process to seek admission.

The admission formalities will be conducted for the candidates whose name have been included in the list from 4 to 7 July, 2019. The counselling fees is Rs 1,000. The online locking of the seat will be done from 4 to 7 July, 2019. Registration and payment of fees for fresh candidates will be from 8 to 12 July, 2019. The academic session will start on 27 July, 2019.

