UPSEE 2020 seat allotment: Second round result announced; visit upsee.nic.in to confirm admission, pay fees

The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has declared the UPSEE Round Two results for seat allotment on the official website of AKTU — upsee.nic.in. Students who are willing to take admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University can check the UPSEE phase two seat allotment result.

Candidates will have to log in at the AKTU website with their UPSEE roll numbers and passwords to access the UPSEE Round Two seat allotment results.

Those who have been shortlisted in phase two of the UPSEE allotment will be required to confirm their admission online and pay the fee. The seats have been allotted on the basis of ranks obtained, options entered during the online UPSEE counselling application and the availability of seats.

Here's how to check the UPSEE Seat Allotment Round 2 Result:

Step 1: Visit the AKTU website upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click ‘Allotment Result - Round 2’. This will take you to a new window.

Step 3: Insert your roll number and password on the designated space. Click to access the UPSEE Round 2 allotment result.

Step 4: Save the web page or keep a printout for future reference.

YOu can also access the UPSEE Seat Allotment Results 2020 by copying the following URL and pasting it in the address bar of your web browser.

URL: https://admissions.nic.in/UPSEE/UPSEECouns/Root/Home.aspx?enc=Nm7QwHILXclJQSv2YVS+7rcqXVfIqCDkL9b9yC2wzkx/qUM5eSUrzkxlJWHby/eS

The UP State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is conducted for admission to 755 engineering, pharmacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh. There will be six rounds of UPSEE seat allotment and the process will continue till 5 December.

The third UPSEE seat allotment result will be declared on 13 November and the fourth seat allotment result will be announced on 18 November. The fifth seat allotment result will be announced on 30 November while the final list will be out on 5 December.