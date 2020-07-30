UPSEE 2020 registrations reopen, last date to apply is 5 August; check upsee.nic.in

The UPSEE 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 2 August, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has reopened the registration process for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam till 5 August at upsee.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for the UPSEE 2020 was 31 May. It was later extended till 29 July, except for M Tech, March, MURP, MPharm and MDes courses.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the examination is scheduled to be held on 20 September. It will be conducted in the online proctored mode.

The admit card for UPSEE 2020 will be released soon on the official website.

According to a report by Careers 360, the university will hold the exams for the MTech, MDes, MArch, and MPharma programmes will also be held in the online proctored mode on 11 August.

The total duration of the exam will be three hours, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Here is how you can apply for UPSEE 2020

1. Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination at https://upsee.nic.in/WebInfo/Public/View.aspx?page=1

2. Click on the registration link available on the homepage

3. Fill and submit the online application form

4. Submit the application fee and finalize your application

Candidates who qualify the entrance examination will be called for counseling. The seat allotment process is being conducted via online mode and candidates can select their preferred institute and branch/course.

The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.

In 2019, close to 1,38,280 candidates had applied for UPSEE. The entrance examination is conducted to fill up engineering seats in government and private colleges of Uttar Pradesh.