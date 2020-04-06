UPSEE 2020: Last date for registration today, visit upsee.nic.in; admit card to be released on 27 April

The last date for registration for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) is April 6 and the process will end at 11.59 pm. The admit card will be released on 27 April.

The UPSEE 2020 exam will be held on 10 May. Candidates can apply on the official website at upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

Those who manage to submit application form today will get to edit their applications till 9 April (11.59 pm). UPSEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated MBA, integrated MCA and lateral entry programmes.

The exam is being conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU).

UPSEE 2020 will be of objective type, except for the drawing aptitude test. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. However, a record of wrongs answers will be kept separately.

Candidates are required to mark answers in OMR sheets using ballpoint pen (black/blue) only. The details filed by candidates in the OMR sheet will be treated final.

UPSEE will consist of 100 questions and maximum time allotted for the exam is 2 hours.

Those who are GATE/GPAT/CEED qualified and have the valid score card are not required to take UPSEE. They can directly appear for the counselling. Candidates with valid GATE/GPAT/CEED score will be given admission on preferential basis.

The results announced by the university will be final. However, candidates can get their answer sheet re-evaluated by paying Rs 5,000 per paper within seven days of declaration of result.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.