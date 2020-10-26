UPSEE 2020 first seat allotment result to be declared at 5 pm today, check upsee.nic.in

UPSEE is conducted every year for admission to engineering, pharma, and architecture courses offered by colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 first allotment list result will be declared today (26 October) at 5 pm by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on its official website: upsee.nic.in.

Students who have cleared UPSEE 2020 and have registered for the counselling can check the seat allotment result on the website.

UPSEE counselling 2020 online registration was held between 19 and 22 October. The university will be conducting six rounds of seat allotment and counselling process will be on till 5 December.

As per a report in Scroll, students whose name appear in UPSEE first allotment list 2020 will have to freeze/ float their allotment and confirm their seat paying the fee by 29 October.

The registration process for the second round will commence from 30 October.

Steps to check UPSEE seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to UPSEE 2020 official website: upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the link that mentions UPSEE seat allotment result 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: UPSEE seat allotment result 2020 will appear on the page.

Step 5: Check for your name and registration number before saving and taking a print.

AKTU declared the UPSEE 2020 result on its official website earlier in October.

UPSEE is conducted every year for admission to engineering, pharma, and architecture courses offered by colleges in Uttar Pradesh.