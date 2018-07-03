UPSEE 2018: Allotment result announced for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam; students can accept seats till 5 July

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 (UPSEE) has released the first allotment result on its official website upsee.nic.in. The opening and closing ranks for each college and course is also available on the website.

The UPSEE 2018 was conducted on 29 April by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates enrolled seeking admission to first year of BTech, BDes, BArch, BPharm, BFAD, BHMCT, and BFA in engineering, technical and pharmacy colleges and institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Here's how to check the allotment result

- Go to the official website: upsee.nic.in

- Click on 'Allotment Result Round No-1'

- Enter the required details

- View the allotment status

The process of seat confirmation has also begun and students can confirm their seats till 5 July.