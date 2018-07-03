Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

UPSEE 2018: Allotment result announced for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam; students can accept seats till 5 July

India FP Staff Jul 03, 2018 12:18:15 IST

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 (UPSEE) has released the first allotment result on its official website upsee.nic.in. The opening and closing ranks for each college and course is also available on the website.

The UPSEE 2018 was conducted on 29 April by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates enrolled seeking admission to first year of BTech, BDes, BArch, BPharm, BFAD, BHMCT, and BFA in engineering, technical and pharmacy colleges and institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Here's how to check the allotment result

- Go to the official website: upsee.nic.in

- Click on 'Allotment Result Round No-1'

- Enter the required details

- View the allotment status

The process of seat confirmation has also begun and students can confirm their seats till 5 July.


Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018 12:18 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores