UPSEE 2018 admit card available from 20 April; check aktu.ac.in to download hall ticket

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) will release UPSEE 2018 admit card on 20 April. The admit card will be available for all registered candidates to download till 6 May. AKTU will conduct the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 on 29 April in offline mode. Candidates must download and carry the admit card to the exam centre as without it, they cannot appear for the examination. Candidates are advised to cross-check the details of their category, sub-category, gender, rural weightage, name, father's name etc mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

Mentioned below are the steps that candidates can follow to download their UPSEE admit card:

Steps to Download UPSEE 2018 Admit Card

Visit UPSEE official website(https://aktu.ac.in/) and click on admit card link

Enter your UPSEE application number, date of birth and password

The admit card will be available on the screen for downloading.

Check and verify all the details mentioned on it.

Once you are assured that the mentioned details are correct, download the admit card and take at least 2 printouts of it. Keep the printouts safe with you till the admission process gets over.

Note: Admit card will not be sent individually to any candidate. It will only be available online for download.

Details mentioned in the UPSEE admit card

Candidate's name

Father's name

UPSEE roll/application number

Category

Sub-category

Gender

Rural weightage

Exam date, timings and venue

Candidate's photograph and signature

Important instructions for the entrance exam

Bar code

Note: In case there is no bar code on admit card, candidates must download it again

What if the candidate is unable to download Admit Card?

If any candidate is unable to download his/her admit card, he/she must contact the helpline as indicated on the official website or send an email at upsee2018helpdesk@aktu.ac.in within the given time frame.

Tips to prepare for UPSEE 2018

As only one week is left for UPSEE 2018, here are some quick tips for the aspirants appearing for the entrance exam.

• Thoroughly go through the syllabus and the exam pattern of UPSEE to prepare in a better way.

• Make a study plan as per the syllabus as it will help you to cover all the important topics.

• Apart from this, go through the UPSEE exam pattern. Know the marking scheme, type/ nature of questions asked, time duration etc, sectional weight etc. This will help you to make your study plan more accurate and help you play up on your strengths.

• Take proper sleep, have good diet and be positive.

Exam day guidelines for UPSEE aspirants

While appearing for the entrance exam, make sure you adhere to all the guidelines given by the authorities. It is advisable to all the candidates to reach on time at their allotted exam centre. Don't forget to carry UPSEE admit card as without it, entry will be restricted.

What after UPSEE 2018?

After the exam concludes, the authorities will release the UPSEE answer key tentatively in May. The answer key for different sets of question papers can be downloaded from the official website. With the help of it, candidates can check their responses and can calculate their expected score. Later in the first week of June, AKTU will declare the UPSEE result in online mode. Based on performance of the candidates in the entrance exam, a separate merit lists will be prepared for each course. Merit position, score-card with total marks and marks obtained in each subject shall be available after the declaration of the result.

