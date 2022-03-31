UPSC Technical Officer Recruitment 2022: Application window closes today, here's how to apply
Eligible candidates who aspire to apply for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online registration process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Technical Officer and other several posts today, 31 March. UPSC issued the notification on 12 March, 2022.
UPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 45 vacancies in different disciplines. The aspirants are advised to refer to the official notification that has been published on the website for detailed information about the recruitment process.
Educational Qualifications:
Candidates must acquire a Master’s Degree, Diploma Degree, B.E. or B.Tech., M.D., M.S. or equivalent degree from any recognised university, institution or board.
Age Limit:
The minimum age limit for applying is 35 years and the maximum is 50 years.
Age relaxation is available for the SC, ST, OBC, PWD, and PH candidates, as per the government rules and regulations.
Application fee:
Applicants are needed to pay the fee of Rs 25 to apply for any of the posts. No application fee is needed for the reserved candidates (SC/ST/PWD) and for women candidates of any community. Fee exemption is declined for the Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates. They need to pay the full prescribed fee.
Steps to follow while applying:
- Visit the UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the link "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS", available on the homepage.
- Register yourself after reading the detailed notification.
- Once the registration is done, proceed with the application process.
- Upload the required documents in support of all the claims made by the candidates in the application forms.
- Submit and print the application form for future reference after being shortlisted on the basis of the information provided in the form.
